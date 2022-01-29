Spain donates EUR 6.78 million to UNICEF to help children in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022

PANAMA CITY, January 27, 2022 - The Government of Spain, through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), has announced a contribution to UNICEF of 6.78 million euros to support humanitarian assistance and create new development opportunities for children and the most vulnerable adolescents in seven countries in Latin America and the Caribbean throughout 2022.

"Latin America and the Caribbean has been one of the regions in the world hardest hit by the pandemic and children in the region have had their social, educational, and emotional development disproportionately affected as a result," said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. “More boys and girls dropped out of school, fell into poverty and started working. Many indicators of childhood progress are regressing. The generous and timely contribution from Spain will be critical so that the advances in the living conditions of children that were achieved in previous decades are not lost because of the pandemic”.

In recent years, Latin America and the Caribbean have been seriously affected by multiple crises, such as the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in the flow of migrant and refugee families, the effects of climate change, various political-social crises and the different forms of violence present in the region. In this complex context, the needs of the most vulnerable children and adolescents in the region have increased drastically, as have those of their families.

“Spain has a strong long-lasting relationship with Latin America and the Caribbean and this contribution is part of our firm commitment to increase our support to the region and assist crisis-affected countries to overcome humanitarian and development challenges. UNICEF is a strategic partner for AECID and through this collaboration we are scaling-up our partnership to address the needs of children, especially the most vulnerable” said Antón Leis, AECID Director.

Thanks to the support from AECID, UNICEF and partners will work to:

Reduce the digital divide in education in the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Peru as part of AECID’s Educ@ Fund.

Improve living conditions for Venezuelan migrants and indigenous communities through community and institutional strengthening in Roraima, Brazil.

Increase protection services and support the integration of migrant children and adolescents in Colombia.

Restore educational services for vulnerable children affected by the 2021 earthquake in the southern departments of Haiti.

Facilitate a safe return to school for girls, boys and adolescents within the framework of the Early Recovery Fund in Honduras.

Support access to inclusive and quality education in a safe, healthy and protective environment in Venezuela.

In line with the principles found in the UN Funding Compact, AECID is also contributing flexible funds in line with UNICEF’s global objectives. The fund are focused on social inclusion so that every child has an equal opportunity and so boys, girls and adolescents are protected from violence, exploitation and abuse.

Media contacts

Laurent Duvillier

Regional Chief of Communication

UNICEF Latin America and Caribbean

Tel: + 507 3017393

Tel: + 507 6169 9886

Email: lduvillier@unicef.org

Alfonso Fernández Reca

Regional Communication Specialist

UNICEF Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean

Tel: +507 69412277,

Email: afernandezreca@unicef.org