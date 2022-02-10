Southwest Haiti Earthquake: Situational Report #01, January 2022

From the 24th to the 25th of January 2022, the country recorded more than 30 earthquakes. Two back-to-back aftershocks of a magnitude of 5.45 at 8:20 a.m. and 5.6 at 9:06 a.m. on the Richter scale, occurred on the morning of the 24th of January, affecting the departments of Sud, Nippes and Grand'Anse and have been particularly devastating. The epicenter was approximately 4 km south of Anse-à-Veau Commune. Southern Haiti, including Nippes Department, was severely affected by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which occurred on 14 August 2021.

At least two people died in Fonds-des-Nègres Commune and 52 others were injured. Approximately 190 houses were destroyed and more than 590 were damaged, affecting 834 families. People in Nippes, who are still struggling to recover from the last earthquake, are now under immense shock again.

Two ChildFund Alliance members are operational in the country: UEPLM (FR) and WeWorld (IT). The response plan is coordinated and multi-sectorial targeting the same region, with WeWorld covering mainly WASH and food security needs, with UEPLM focusing on school rehabilitation and livelihoods.

