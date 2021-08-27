Six things to know about the Haiti earthquake emergency response

On 14 August 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck south-west Haiti, destroying homes and infrastructure and killing and injuring thousands of people. Just three days later its devastating impact was compounded by heavy rains from tropical depression Grace.

The Haitian Government, headed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, is leading the response efforts.

On 25 August, the UN and its humanitarian partners launched a Flash Appeal for more than U$187 million to help save lives in the emergency humanitarian response.

