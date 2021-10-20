Situational Report: Returns of Migrants and Reception Assistance in Haiti, 19 September to 19 October 2021, No. 1

Since 19 September 2021, the International Organization of Migration (IOM) in Haiti has provided reception and post-arrival assistance to a total of 10,831 returned migrants (6,586 men, 2,456 women, 920 boys and 869 girls). Returnees arrived from the United States, Mexico, Cuba, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Most migrants repatriated from the United States and assisted by IOM were residing in Chile or Brazil prior to starting their journey towards the U.S., with several child returnees born in these countries. Other returnees have started their journey more recently, particularly at routes by sea, motivated by various factors such as lack of income or job opportunities, insufficient access to services for them and their family, the 14 August earthquake, insecurity, and political instability.