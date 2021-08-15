Situation Report: Major Earthquake in Haiti

August 15, 2021

Appeal code: 6773

Situation

A major 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on the morning of August 14. Its epicenter was in the southwest of the country. The full extent of the earthquake’s destruction is still being determined. Aftershocks are expected and could do further damage.

When the earthquake struck, Haiti was already in a situation of deep instability. President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7. In-country communications have been affected in the resulting gang violence. A severe fuel shortage was also already in effect.

CWS Response

CWS is conducting damage assessments with partners. This process will likely take several days, given communications limitations and the magnitude of the quake. Our team will also conduct an assessment of the houses and schools that have been constructed through CWS programs in recent years to determine whether there are new needs among those program participants.

We anticipate that the CWS response will focus on recovery and rehabilitation. We know that our response will include housing reconstruction, trauma recovery support and water infrastructure repairs in the municipality of Pestel. Pestel is in the Grand Anse department, and our team worked with this community to recover following Hurricane Matthew. More details will be made available based on the findings from the damage assessments.

How to Help

Donations can be made by mailing a check to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515). Please designate it to Haiti Earthquake Response.

If you or your congregation are planning to donate time or resources to care for Haitian children who have been affected by the earthquake, please consider supporting programs that strengthen families and communities rather than supporting unlicensed orphanages. Learn more here.

CWS is a member of the ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy.