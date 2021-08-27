Haiti

Situation Report #8 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 5:00 PM on 26 August, 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday 14 August at around 0830h, in the southern region of the country. The epicenter was located 13 km to the South-South-East of Petit Trou de Nippes, in the departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud, at a depth of 10 km.

  • The Departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud have a combined population representing around 16% of the country's total population, which is estimated at 11.4 million.

  • Since the earthquake of August 14, 2021, at least 600 aftershocks have been detected in the southern region, according to scientists in Haiti. A tremor of magnitude greater than 4.5 occurred on Sunday evening, August 22, a few kilometers from Baradères.

