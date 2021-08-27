Haiti
Situation Report #8 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 5:00 PM on 26 August, 2021)
SITUATION OVERVIEW
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday 14 August at around 0830h, in the southern region of the country. The epicenter was located 13 km to the South-South-East of Petit Trou de Nippes, in the departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud, at a depth of 10 km.
The Departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud have a combined population representing around 16% of the country's total population, which is estimated at 11.4 million.
Since the earthquake of August 14, 2021, at least 600 aftershocks have been detected in the southern region, according to scientists in Haiti. A tremor of magnitude greater than 4.5 occurred on Sunday evening, August 22, a few kilometers from Baradères.