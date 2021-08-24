Situation Report #6 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 5:00 PM on 23 August, 2021)

Coordination of relief efforts continue in order to deliver relief to impacted areas

SITUATION

● A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday 14 August at around 0830h, in the southern region of the country. The epicenter was located 13 km to the South-South-East of Petit Trou de Nippes, in the departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud, at a depth of 10 km.

● The Departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud have a combined population representing around 16% of the country's total population, which is estimated at 11.4 million.

● Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month National State of Emergency.

● Tropical Depression Grace passed over Haiti on Monday 16 August 2021 resulting in flooding and landslides.