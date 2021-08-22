Situation Report #5 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 3:00 PM on 21 August, 2021)

Death toll continues to rise post Earthquake impact on Haiti

SITUATION

● A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday 14 August at around 0830h, in the southern region of the country. The epicenter was located 13 km to the South-South-East of Petit Trou de Nippes, in the departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud, at a depth of 10 km.

● The Departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud have a combined population representing around 16% of the country's total population, which is estimated at 11.4 million.

● Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month National State of Emergency.

● Tropical Depression Grace passed over Haiti on Monday 16 August 2021 resulting in flooding and landslides.

Updates from Impacted CDEMA Participating State

HAITI The following report was provided by the Civil Protection General Directorate, Haiti as at August 21, 2021:

● 2,189 deceased persons; 12,268 persons injured; 332 missing person. Search and Rescue operations continue.

● The Health sectors; Shelters; Drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, Protection and Logistics are priority.

● The Haitian government continues to strengthen its aid delivery strategy to the region of the South to accelerate the distribution of assistance to the population.

● Additional buildings in the South, weakened by the earthquake August 14, 2021, collapsed after the aftershock of magnitude 4.85, recorded on Wednesday August 18, 2021.

● Clearing operations continue.

● The Institute for Social Welfare and Research (IBESR) has requested the support of partners for twenty-four (24) large tents or 125 tarpaulins for set-up of shelters and to relocate children under the supervision of house staff until normalcy is restored.

● In an effort to improve coordination related to relief supplies from donors, partners are requested to make prior contact with Haiti to give advance notice to the Logistics Unit to facilitate planning.

● Members of the National Emergency Operations Centre, including the Director of the Civil Protection Department, conducted an aerial reconnaissance mission over the three (3) most impacted districts with the assistance of helicopters provided by the US military. Helicopter support is also being considered to transport relief supplies into areas with restricted access due to infrastructural damage.

● A more detailed damage assessment process will be initiated during the week commencing August 23, 2021.

● Civil Protection met with partners on August 21 to discuss consolidating data on 300+ agencies, capabilities and resources in country and intends to convene on August 22, 2021 to discuss a distribution plan for efficient coverage of relief efforts into the impacted areas.