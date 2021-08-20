Situation Report #4 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 5:00 PM on 19 August, 2021)

Death toll continues to rise post Earthquake impact on Haiti

SITUATION

Tropical Depression Grace passed over Haiti on Monday 16 August 2021 resulting in flooding and landslides.

The Departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud have a combined population representing around 16% of the country's total population, which is estimated at 11.4 million.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday 14 August at around 0830h, in the southern region of the country. The epicenter was located 13 km to the South-South-East of Petit Trou de Nippes, in the departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud, at a depth of 10 km.

Updates from Impacted CDEMA Participating State

HAITI

The following report was provided by the Civil Protection General Directorate, Haiti as at August 19, 2021:

2189 deceased persons; 12268 persons injured; 332 missing persons as at August 18, 2021.Search and rescue operations continue.

The Prime Minister has delegated three (3) Ministers to be assigned with responsibility to each of the 3 affected Departments.

Taking into account the assessments already carried out, at least 650,000 people need emergency humanitarian assistance in the South, Grand'Anse and Nippes. This represents about 40% of the population of these 3 departments, which is 1.6 million people.

A needs list was compiled and the priority items are: Water, Tarpauline, Food, Medical Assistance and Sanitary Kits.

A meeting between the Civil Protection General Directorate and the Ministry of Health was held on August 19th they (MOH) have confirmed there is an immediate need for items related to Orthopedic and the wounded.

The South is in need of water but water is currently being supplied from Pot Au Prince. Private water companies are still operating and if necessary, the Government can purchase water from them to supply to those in need.

Financial assistance is preferred so that water can be purchased locally. However, if international donations of water are to be provided, it is preferred that 5-gallon bottles are provided in an effort to limit the plastic presence in the country.

Shelter assistance is an immediate need. The country is still experiencing aftershocks and can for some time, which will inevitably prevent persons from returning to their homes.

Two buildings collapsed as a result of aftershocks.