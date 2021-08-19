Situation Report #2 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 5:00 PM on 17 August, 2021)

The earthquake toll is 1,419 dead to date (1,133 in the South, 122 in Nippes, 162 in Grand’Anse and 2 in the North-West, more precisely in Bassin Bleu). Nearly 6,900 listed injured people (at least 5,207 in the South, 1,064 in Grand’Anse and 704 injured in Nippes) were received and treated in several hospitals. Several people were missing and trapped under the rubble.