Situation Report #12 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 5:00 PM on 14 September, 2021)

Situation Overview

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday 14 August at around 0830 am in the South Region of Haiti. The epicentre was located 13 km to the South-South-East of Petit Trou de Nippes, in the Departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse and Sud, with a combined population representing around 16% of the country's total population, estimated at 11.4 million. The earthquake, which was at a depth of 10 km, was followed by a number of aftershocks.