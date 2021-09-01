Situation Report #10 - Haiti Earthquake (as of 5:00 PM on 31 August, 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On Sunday August 29, 2021. The CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST) returned to Les Cayes to further assess the emergency coordination on the ground; meet with key actors UN OCHA, UNDAC, WFP and COUD (District EOC); confirm the primary needs and identify key areas for urgent attention.

On Monday August 30, 2021. The CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST) visited L’Azile to assess the emergency coordination on the ground; identify primary needs and identify key areas for urgent attention.