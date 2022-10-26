Seven things to know about the humanitarian crisis in Haiti

Text: Veronique Durroux in Haiti with Nina Doyle in New York.

1. Haiti’s humanitarian situation is deteriorating.

For the past few years, the country has been engulfed by a socioeconomic, political and humanitarian crisis that has reached new and alarming levels since mid-September 2022.

Gangs are blocking the main oil terminal of Varreux, in Port-au-Prince, and the country’s oil supply is now cut off, with drastic consequences on the power supply and water distribution. The impact on people’s access to basic goods and services, including food, water and health, is particularly devastating for the most vulnerable. Health facilities have been forced to reduce their services or close their doors — a worrisome development, as cholera resurfaced in Haiti in October and could spread nationally.

Read more on Exposure.