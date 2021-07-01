Security Council Press Statement on Haiti, 1 July 2021

SC/14571

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Nicolas de Riviére (France):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their deep concern regarding deteriorating political, security and humanitarian conditions in Haiti and stressed the primary responsibility of the Government of Haiti to address the situation.

The members of the Security Council stressed the urgent need to hold free and fair legislative and presidential elections in 2021. The members of the Security Council urged all political stakeholders in Haiti to set aside their differences and engage in meaningful dialogue in the interest of peace and stability, to ensure elections take place in a peaceful environment and to refrain from any acts of, or incitement to, violence. The members of the Security Council further stressed the importance of including women, youth, persons with disabilities, and civil society in Haiti’s political processes.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their concern regarding reported human rights violations and abuses and called on the Government of Haiti to hold those responsible accountable. The members of the Security Council stressed the need for increased support and attention to Haiti’s humanitarian situation and development needs. The members of the Security Council also condemned increasing gang violence.

The members of the Security Council expressed their appreciation for the work being done by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) towards a better future for Haiti.

