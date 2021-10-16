Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Office in Haiti until 15 July 2022, Requests Review to Improve Effectiveness, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2600 (2021)

SC/14664

SECURITY COUNCIL

8881ST MEETING (NIGHT)

The Security Council decided this evening to extend the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) to 15 July 2022 and request the Secretary-General to assess its mandate, including whether and how it could be adjusted to address Haiti’s ongoing challenges.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2600 (2021), presented by Mexico and the United States (to be issued as document S/RES/2600(2021)), the 15-member organ requested that the review — to be completed and sent to the Council within the next six months — examine ways to make the Office more effective and how it can support engagement between Haitian national authorities, civil society and other stakeholders, strengthen the rule of law and promote respect for human rights.

Through the text, the Council encouraged close collaboration and coordination between the Office, the United Nations country team in Haiti, regional organizations and international financial institutions with a view to helping the Government take responsibility to realize the country’s long-term stability, sustainable development and economic self-sufficiency.

It also urged all Haitian stakeholders to commit to an inclusive inter-Haitian national dialogue to address long-standing drivers of instability by creating a framework for organizing inclusive, peaceful, free, fair and transparent legislative and presidential elections as soon as technically feasible, with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States), noting that the past year has been particularly turbulent for Haiti, said the resolution will help to ensure that the United Nations can continue its vital efforts to support democratic institutions, strengthen the rule of law and promote stability in the country. The Secretary-General’s review will determine if its mandate remains fit for purpose. “Now is not the time for the Security Council to walk away from Haiti,” but rather to ensure that Haiti gets the assistance and support it needs alongside Haitian-led efforts to address its long-standing challenges, she said.

Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico) said today’s resolution is a clear signal of support to the Haitian people and to the work that the Office is doing on the ground. The mandate renewal will give certainty to the Office and enable Member States to assess the Secretary-General’s conclusions with a view to making, in due course, the necessary changes to make the Office’s mandate more effective. In the context of political dialogue, presidential and legislative elections, and post-hurricane recovery efforts, the Council’s commitment to Haiti obliges its members to reach agreements, he added.

Zhang Jun (China) said that it behoves the international community to give Haiti more tailored support. Haiti’s leaders must halt their power struggles, shoulder their responsibilities, take the country out of chaos and put it on the path of orderly development. The renewal of the Office’s mandate is an opportunity to discuss how to help Haiti more effectively, he said, adding that thanks to the joint efforts of China, the Russian Federation and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, substantial improvements to the draft were achieved. Working from the Secretary-General’s review, the Council will be able to update the Office’s mandate in light of changing circumstances to better help the Haitian people, he said, stressing, however, that Haiti cannot achieve stability without self-reliance.

Martin Kimani (Kenya), Council President for October, spoke in his national capacity after the vote, applauding the ongoing Arria-formula conversation, organized by Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which is aimed at strengthening linkages between Haiti, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and other international partners.

The meeting began at 6:08 p.m. and ended at 6:17 p.m.

