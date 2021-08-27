Salvation Army Haiti earthquake response expands as UPS flies in additional resources

FURTHER locations receiving humanitarian support from The Salvation Army following the recent earthquake in Haiti have been confirmed. Communities in La Fosse, Caillot and La Colline will be provided with essential emergency supplies.

Salvation Army personnel in Haiti continue to work with community leaders in nine of the worst-hit areas to ensure that the most vulnerable people are supported in the aftermath of this traumatic disaster. As well as addressing practical needs – such as food, clean drinking water, shelter, nappies/diapers and bedding – trained and experienced team members offer emotional and spiritual care.

Global shipping and logistics services provider UPS has generously supported the relief efforts by freighting supplies from The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services warehouse in Florida, USA to a distribution hub in Haiti. The pallets transported by UPS included 22,500 face masks, more than 100,000 disinfectant wipes and around 7,200 heavy-duty trash bags. Every item will help vulnerable communities with the arduous task of cleaning and restoring houses and other premises hygienically and in a COVID-safe manner. The supplies which have now been received in Port-au-Prince have also replenished the local supplies of hygiene kits and tarpaulins.

‘Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti,’ said Joe Ruiz, vice president of social impact and The UPS Foundation. ‘The UPS Foundation is committed to delivering disaster relief and improving the well-being of the Haitian community by tapping into our partnerships and innovative logistical expertise for health and humanitarian solutions to those impacted by this awful disaster.’