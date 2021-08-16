Saddened by Haiti Earthquake, Secretary-General Pledges United Nations Support

SG/SM/20851

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by the large earthquake that struck the southern part of Haiti on 14 August.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Haiti.

The United Nations, together with the humanitarian community in Haiti, is supporting the Government’s efforts to assist those affected by the earthquake and stands ready to provide further backing to the response.