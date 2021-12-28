Haiti + 5 more

Returns of Migrants and Reception Assistance in Haiti, 26 December 2021

Since 19 September 2021, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti has provided reception and post-arrival assistance to over fourteen thousand returnees arriving from the United States, Mexico, Cuba, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. Additionally, between 1 February and 15 September 2021, IOM had already assisted 2,140 Haitian migrants returning via 37 flights from the US.

