Returns of Migrants and Reception Assistance in Haiti, 12 December 2021

Since 19 September 2021, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti has provided reception and post-arrival assistance to almost thirteen thousand returnees* arriving from the United States, Mexico, Cuba, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. Additionally, between 1 February and 15 September 2021, IOM had already assisted 2,140 Haitian migrants returning via 37 flights from the US.

Most migrants returned from the United States and assisted by IOM were residing in Chile or Brazil prior to starting their journey towards the U.S., with several child returnees born in these countries. Other returnees had migrated more recently, particularly at routes by sea, motivated by various factors such as lack of income or job opportunities, insufficient access to basic services for them and their family, the 14 August earthquake that affected the southern departments of Haiti, insecurity, and political instability.

*Source: collected by IOM on site