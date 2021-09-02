Republic of Korea supports WFP earthquake response in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is grateful for the generous contribution of USD 500,000 from the Republic of Korea to support relief efforts in the South of the Haiti battered by a deadly earthquake on 14 August.

WFP is stepping up its ongoing vital support to desperately food-insecure Haitians in the area and working with the Government of Haiti and partners to extend support to those newly in need.

The contribution from the Republic of Korea will prioritize support to vulnerable women who survived the earthquake in some of the most damaged areas, including in mountainous communities with limited access.

“With the Republic of Korea´s timely contribution, we will help communities that were hard hit by multiple crises recover from this latest devastating shock”, said Pierre Honnorat, WFP Haiti Country Director. “

WFP plans to provide support to 300,000 people in urgent need of food assistance in the Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes departments, the worst affected departments; doubling the number of people we were assisting before the earthquake. Since 14 August, WFP has reached more than 75,000 people in the affected areas and distributed over 23,000 hot meals, mostly in hospitals, to patients, their families and medical staff.

