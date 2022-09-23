Report of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti (E/2022/52)

2022 session

20 June 2022

Agenda item 12 (e)

Coordination, programme and other questions: long-term programme of support for Haiti

The present report is submitted pursuant to Economic and Social Council resolution 2021/18, by which the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti was requested to submit a report on its work, with recommendations, as appropriate, to the Council for its consideration at its 2022 session. The report covers the activities carried out by the Group from July 2021 to March 2022, including meetings with national authorities, representatives of international financial institutions and civil society, as well as representatives of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti and the United Nations country team. Some of the recommendations emerging from the discussions are reflected in the present report.

The Group acknowledges that the period under review has been particularly challenging for Haiti on the political, security, socioeconomic, human rights and humanitarian fronts and with regard to the continued spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The assassination of the President, Jovenel Moïse, on 7 July 2021, followed by the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the southern peninsula on 14 August 2021, added to the complex multidimensional challenge s facing the country, placing additional obstacles on its path to sustainable development.

The Group recommends that the political crisis and mounting insecurity be addressed with urgency to help Haiti to move towards stability and sustainable development. To that end, an inclusive national dialogue is needed to create the conditions for organizing free, fair, transparent and credible legislative and presidential elections. A holistic approach is also needed to re-establish security, encompassing measures to strengthen the Haitian National Police and initiatives to successfully address the socioeconomic drivers of violence.

The Group underscores the need to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Haiti to help to reduce risks and vulnerabilities, address humanitarian needs, promote a more equal and just society and consolidate the foundations of sustainable development. The Group also calls on the international community to show solidarity by helping Haiti to meet its rising humanitarian needs, including by adequately funding the 2022 Haiti Humanitarian Response Plan, while addressing the country’s long-term socioeconomic development needs, which would involve, inter alia, significant investment in its agriculture and education sectors.

The Group stresses that the post-earthquake and reconstruction phase offers a window of opportunity to strengthen the institutional capacity of Haiti and improve the lives of Haitians with a view to building back better. The Group calls on the international community to enhance the coordination of its efforts, working closely with national authorities and actors to maximize its impact and help Haiti to break out of the cycle of crises that it has been experiencing.