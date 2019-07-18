Report of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti (E/2019/80)

2019 session

26 July 2018–24 July 2019

Agenda item 12 (d)

Coordination, programme and other questions: long-term programme of support for Haiti

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Economic and Social Council resolution 2018/19, by which the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti was requested to submit a report on its work, with recommendations, as appropriate, to the Council for its consideration at its 2019 session. The report provides the main findings of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti following its visits to Washington, D.C., in April 2019 and to Haiti in May 2019, during which members held discussions with the President of the country and legislative officials, as well as representatives of international financial institutions, regional organizations and civil society.

The Group recognizes that Haiti is characterized by a multidimensional crisis. It remains under significant economic and social stress which, coupled with persistent humanitarian needs, is at the root of the current political instability and deteriorating security situation. The fragile political situation hinders the Government’s ability to meet the basic needs of its people and jeopardizes the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Group urges the Government, the opposition and all sectors of society to engage in a constructive and inclusive national dialogue to resolve the political impasse and shape a common vision for the socioeconomic development of the country. The Group also urges the international community to remain collectively engaged with Haiti to ensure a successful transition from a United Nations peacekeeping presence to a more development-oriented configuration, which would bring lasting security, stability and development to the people of Haiti.

I. Introduction

A. Mandate and composition of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti

1. The present report is the fifteenth submitted to the Economic and Social Council by the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti since its reactivation in 2004. The Group, which is chaired by Canada, is composed of the Permanent Representatives of Argentina, the Bahamas, Belize, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, France, Haiti, Mexico, Peru, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States of America and Uruguay to the United Nations.

2. In its resolution 2018/19, the Economic and Social Council decided to extend the mandate of the Group until the conclusion of the 2019 session, with the purpose of following closely and providing advice on the long-term development strategy of Haiti to promote socioeconomic recovery, reconstruction and stability, with particular attention paid to the need to ensure coherence and sustainability in international support for the country. The Council requested that the Group submit a report on its activities for consideration at its 2019 session.

3. The report provides the main findings of the Group following its visits to Washington, D.C., and Haiti in April and May 2019, respectively, as well as its meetings with various stakeholders in New York throughout 2019.