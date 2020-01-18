18 Jan 2020

Regular press briefing by the Information Service, 17 January 2020: WFP scales up operations in Haiti, where one million people severely famished

WFP scales up operations in Haiti, where one million people severely famished

Elisabeth Byrs, for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), said that ten years after the earthquake, the WFP remained concerned about the food security in Haiti, where 3.75 million people were severely food insecure. The Haitians were affected by the rising prices, drop in agricultural production and social unrest which was heavily disrupting economic activities in the country. One in three Haitians needed urgent food assistance in both rural and urban areas, of which one million suffered from severe hunger.

WFP was scaling up its activities to provide life-saving food assistance to 700,000 people. It was appealing for $57 million to provide assistance and continue with the operations for the next six months, said Ms. Byrs, noting that only $5 million had been received against the December 2019 appeal for $62 million.

Responding to questions, Ms. Byrs said that more than one million Haitians – 80 per cent of those were women and children - badly needed emergency food assistance in the next six months. WFP hoped to continue the school feeding programme which provided a daily meal to more than 300,000 children.

More on the situation in Haiti and the WFP country programme here.

