Real-time evaluation of UNICEF’s response to the Haiti earthquake of 2021 Evaluation Report, 29 September 2022

François Grunewald

Jean Luc Poncelet

WoodlineTaverne

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A.OBJECT, OBJECTIVES, AUDIENCE and METHODOLOGY

The evaluation team carried out a real-time evaluation (RTE) of UNICEF’s response to the earthquake that struck the three southern departments of Haiti on 14 August 2021. The RTE reviews both the emergency response phase (between August 14th , 2021 and October 14th , 2021) and the recovery phase (between October 14th , 2021 and the RTE deployment).

The objectives of the RTE were:

a. to determine whether UNICEF’s response to the earthquake was appropriate/relevant, effective, connected, coordinated and coherent;

b. to assess the extent to which UNICEF adhered operationally and programmatically, to the Core Commitments for Children in Humanitarian Action (CCCs);

c. to examine the extent to which UNICEF effectively responded to the needs of the most affected population in a timely manner and identify gaps and appropriate strategies to improve operational coverage and effectiveness (see Annexe 1 ToR).

The primary audience includes UNICEF’s management and staff at the field, country, regional and headquarters levels involved in the response to the earthquake. The secondary audience includes: the wider community of partners - governmental, UN agencies and other implementing partners (international and national NGOs); populations affected by the emergency, the Executive Board and interested member states; and donor agencies that support emergency programmes with technical and financial resources at all levels.

The data collected for the evaluation came from a literature review, a large number of interviews with stakeholders, and observations during field visits. Data collected was triangulated and then the findings, conclusions and recommendations were validated through a series of workshops with staff from the field office, Country Office and Regional Office. The evaluation team used different frameworks and approaches for the two different phases of the response: