Ready for WASH! International Cooperation and Development Fund and CARE Haiti Work Together to Ensure the 2021 Haiti Earthquake Affected People Having Access to Safe Water

In response to the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit southern Haiti on August 14, 2021, the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) has been collaborating with CARE International, an United States-based international non-governmental organization, to implement the Haiti Earthquake WASH Assistance to Affected Communities and Households Project since December 1, 2021. This project aims to assist the affected people from three communes, Beaumont, Pestel and Roseaux, of Grand’Anse Department of Haiti, to have access to clean water and hygiene and sanitation facilities, and gradually recover from the devastating earthquake.

The 2021 Haiti Earthquake caused at least 2,200 deaths and injured 12,000 people, and the total affected population was over 800,000. In addition to the need of food, livelihoods and shelter, according to UN OCHA, over 300,000 people were in desperate need of safe drinking water, while 500,000 required immediate and long-term support to access water supply services. In Grand’Anse Department, it was assessed that there were at least 7,000 houses destroyed or damaged, including household water storage and sanitation facilities, and many shelters in affected areas also lacked basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities. To respond to the humanitarian needs, the project will rehabilitate household water storage and hands washing stations, install and(or) rehabilitate community water treatment and distribution facilities. Furthermore, during the period of rehabilitating or installing water storage and supply facilities, the project will arrange water trucks to the target communities to fulfill the short-term needs, and hygiene information and awareness raising and sensitization campaigns will also be conducted. With all these efforts, this project targets to improve the affected people’s access to safe and clean water resources, as well as to hygiene information on waterborne diseases prevention. It is estimated that 2,600 households, approximately 13,000 people, will benefit from the project.

The Taiwan Technical Mission in Haiti dispatched by the TaiwanICDF has dedicated to implementing long-term agricultural projects in Haiti. The mission also provides relevant agricultural aids after the disaster. The aforementioned humanitarian assistance project is implemented through the cooperation between the TaiwanICDF and a renowned INGO to deliver WASH assistance in line with local needs. This project will further reinforce the image of Taiwan as a humanitarian aid provider.