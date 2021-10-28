Rapid Needs Assessment of People in Pestel, Grand’Anse department, Haiti – October 2021

Context

On August 14 2021 a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck south-western Haiti affecting at least 800,000 people and resulting in 2,200 deaths and more than 12,700 injured. The earthquake, which was the worst the country has experienced since 2010, resulted in widespread destruction in the Tiburon Peninsula including to schools and health facilities. It also caused a significant displacement of people. This came on top of an unstable political situation and in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has resulted in reduced income and increased insecurity for most Haitians. For example, this year’s humanitarian needs overview reported that 4.4 million Haitians (about 40% of the population) will require humanitarian assistance in 2021. Recently the situation has further worsened with the country experiencing more power cuts, gasoline shortages and an increase in violence.

The commune of Pestel, which was only a few kilometres away from the epicentre of the earthquake, was one of the worst-affected areas. Currently large parts of the town of Pestel are in ruin and surrounding areas have been significantly affected. As highlighted by this assessment, many of those interviewed currently reside in temporary structures, with others living in homes which are significantly damaged. Many have lost loved ones, causing huge emotional distress, and/or have suffered injuries themselves. However, insufficient support has been provided by the Haitian government and international actors. This is in part due to the political and security challenges, but it's also symptomatic of an area which has been historically marginalised.

This rapid needs assessment (RNA) was conducted to provide a snapshot of the multi-sectoral needs of people within the commune of Pestel following the earthquake. The assessment was conducted in September 2021 by Church World Service (CWS) with technical support from HelpAge International. It is intended to enable CWS and others to identify the main urgent humanitarian needs; to review and adapt programming to respond to the findings; and to provide advocacy messages to the humanitarian sector and the national government.