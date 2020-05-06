Raising awareness to fight Covid-19 in Haiti

As of May 5, 88 cases of Covid-19 and 9 deaths have been confirmed in Haiti; and the number of suspected cases is increasing by the hour. Preventing the spread of the virus is more than ever essential: extreme poverty, poor sanitary conditions and the impossibility for the majority of the population to self-isolate make the prospect of a major outbreak particularly alarming.

ACTED is currently raising awareness on the importance of access to water and handwashing practices in the Centre and Grand’Anse departments. This involves training front-line actors, setting-up handwashing stations and the implementation of awareness-raising campaigns. To date, 250 community leaders and polyvalent community health practitioners (ASCPs) were trained on Covid-19 symptoms, transmission channels, preventive measures and on what to do if symptoms occur.

Throughout the sessions, social distancing measures are strictly observed, and ACTED’s team members, who were briefed by the Haitian Ministry of Public Health and the Population (MSPP), respond to numerous questions. Following the trainings, the community leaders and health practitioners are here to relay key messages to the population and to implement preventive measures in their respective communities.

All these measures were implemented thanks to support from UNICEF.