19 Feb 2019

Protection Strategy for Haiti 2019-2022

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 16 Jan 2019
CONTEXT IN HAITI

Despite all the efforts made, the challenges in protection remain very present and surpass the State’s capacity to respond.

Indeed, more than 1.44 million Haitians have direct protection needs. In line with this finding, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) reactivated the Protection Coordination Group (PCG) to develop a common strategy between humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actors.

The erosion of the protective environment is caused by several risk factors at the individual, interpersonal, community and institutional level. The combination of these factors increases the frequency and gravity of abuse, violence, exploitation and exclusion cases affecting the most vulnerable in the Haitian community. Given the fact that women, men and children all experience violence differently, understanding how these factors interact in the Haitian environment allows for a more effective response and taking care of victims.

Needs & Targets

  • 85% (980,786) of CHILDREN between 1 and 14 years affected by some form of violence of which 136,000 are targeted including 1,000 in conflict with the law and 100,000 for birth registration.

  • 15% (405,023) of WOMEN aged 15-49 years affected of which 245,000 are targeted.

  • 244,364 Haïtiens MIGRANTS affected of which 161,280 undocumented of which 24,436 are targeted.

  • 30,000 DISPLACED of which 12,000 single headed households are targeted.

  • 55,000 LGBTI and one million living with a DISABILITY of which 10,000 are targeted.

  • 75% (8,866) persons affected by arbitrary detention of which 600 heads of families and pregnant women are targeted.

Budget:

99.4 Millions / 4 years

