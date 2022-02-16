Protection Analysis Update (February 2022): Gang-controlled areas of Port-au-Prince

PRESENTATION

The policy on the centrality of protection adopted by the InterAgency Steering Committee in 2016 places protection at the center of humanitarian action1 . In addition, the recent Call to Ac-tion on Human Rights of the Secretary General (2020) reiterates the importance of addressing human rights as a common goal for the United Nations2 . Strong of these prerogatives, and in light of the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince, the co-lead of the Protection sector in Haiti, with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), carried out a preliminary protection assessment in November-December 2021.

The overall objective of this assessment was to establish the impact of growing armed violence on the protection situation of people living in gang-controlled areas and beyond. More than 50 interlocutors were interviewed including victims, representatives of the government, international organisations, international nongovernmental organisations, national service providers and civil society.