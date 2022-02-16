Haiti

Protection Analysis Update (February 2022): Gang-controlled areas of Port-au-Prince

Format
Assessment
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

PRESENTATION

The policy on the centrality of protection adopted by the InterAgency Steering Committee in 2016 places protection at the center of humanitarian action1 . In addition, the recent Call to Ac-tion on Human Rights of the Secretary General (2020) reiterates the importance of addressing human rights as a common goal for the United Nations2 . Strong of these prerogatives, and in light of the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince, the co-lead of the Protection sector in Haiti, with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), carried out a preliminary protection assessment in November-December 2021.

The overall objective of this assessment was to establish the impact of growing armed violence on the protection situation of people living in gang-controlled areas and beyond. More than 50 interlocutors were interviewed including victims, representatives of the government, international organisations, international nongovernmental organisations, national service providers and civil society.

Related Content