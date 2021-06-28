Protecting Vulnerable Populations from Starvation due to Covid-19 Scaling Nutrition Resources to Meet the Need

The World Food Program estimates that 271.8 million people are acutely food insecure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (1) The ongoing disruption of food distribution will compound this problem well into 2021. Vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and children suffer from long-term deleterious effects caused by chronic food shortages. In low-income countries, these women experience increased pregnancy-related complications and their children are often more likely to suffer from chronic disease and learning disabilities. (2)

Current estimates by the World Food Program are that nearly 700 million people are hungry. This means that 8.9 percent of the world population, almost 1 in ten people, are going hungry each day. Unfortunately, this figure is up by 10 million people in one year and by nearly sixty million in five years. The number of people affected by severe food insecurity, which is another measure that approximates hunger, shows a similar upward trend. In 2019, close to 750 million were exposed to severe levels of food insecurity. (3)

In 2015, many of the world's leaders committed to a seventeen-part plan to radically improve the world. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are ambitious but mostly reachable with broad support worldwide. The second of these goals is, "To end hunger and achieve food security and improved nutrition and sustainable agriculture." Now, five years into global efforts to end hunger, more people than ever are hungry. (4). Our own research validates the dire situation we see in Haiti, where we live. (5)

To get back on track and achieve the laudable goal of ending world hunger by 2030, we must aggressively overcome the impediments to ending global hunger.

First, we must aggressively increase the distribution of food to vulnerable populations in low-income countries. To avoid the dire consequences of starvation on women and children, we must act quickly. Many of these countries are experiencing social upheavals and violence, which complicates the delivery of lifesaving food to those who need it. (6) This cycle of food insecurity and civil unrest is typical and may be disrupted by improving food availability.

Secondly, we must assist low-income governments in their efforts to scale their agricultural production. The increase in local food production mitigates the disruption of international food supply caused by war, disease and economic turndowns. This reduction of the need for imported food increases self-reliance and stimulates the local economy to stabilize these countries further. International NGOs can assist the local governments by providing education and support to farmers and ministries of agriculture. In countries that lack adequate banking services, low-interest loans for seeds, fertilizer and weed and pest control agents can increase crop harvests and farmers' profits.

Thirdly, we must assist low-income governments in protecting their vulnerable populations from food insecurity. Educating women and children about proper nutrition through robust maternal and child health programs effectively mitigates the severe complications of malnutrition. Coupling this education with information regarding home and school gardens can significantly lessen the effects of food insecurity at the local level.

Success stories abound. We have seen remarkable progress in nutritional resilience in our area of Haiti through our Maternal and Child Health Program. A story that highlights this progress is about Madeline.

*Madeline came to the maternal health program in October 2020. Her husband had recently left her, and she was feeling very discouraged, to the extent that she didn't want to live anymore or let her baby live. *

*She was six months pregnant, weighed 110 pounds, and had high blood pressure. The LiveBeyond doctor treated her for high blood pressure while the nurses tended to her other needs and extended love and encouragement to Madeline. *

*Each week Madeline came to the maternal health program for checkups. She received proper care along with a meal at each visit and food to take home with her. The nurses also visited her home three days each week to check her blood pressure, provide maternal health education, and give her words of encouragement. *

*Madeline started implementing all of the suggestions from the maternal health education program, and at each home visit, the nurses could see her spirits lifting. After some time, she started gaining weight, and her blood pressure stabilized before delivery. *

*Early this year, on January 2, Madeline delivered a baby boy. Both mother and baby were healthy, and she is looking forward to the future with her child. Madeline continues to come to the maternal health program weekly with her son and has invited her friends, who are also expecting. *

Norman Borlaug, the pioneer of the Agricultural Green Revolution, famously said, "The forgotten world is made up primarily of the developing nations, where most of the people, comprising more than fifty percent of the total world population, live in poverty, with hunger as a constant companion and fear of famine a continual menace." (7)

The statistics are daunting, but fortunately, the solutions are attainable. If we are to achieve the goal of eliminating hunger in the world, we must unite in purpose and pursue the work vigorously.

Dr. David Vanderpool is founder and CEO of LiveBeyond, a faith-based humanitarian development organization focused on improving conditions for women and children in need around the world. A successful trauma surgeon, Dr. Vanderpool served as a volunteer for more than 20 years providing free health care in developing countries that suffered from either natural or man-made disasters, before selling his home and practice and moving to Haiti full-time following the devastating earthquake there in 2010.