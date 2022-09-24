Press Release / Haitian people remain priority as un commits to continuing its support

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 24September 2022: The priority of the United Nations in Haiti remains to stay and deliver on its mandate and support the people and Government of Haiti, as they face ongoing insecurity and uncertainty in the capital Port-au-Prince and across the country.

UN personnel who are required on the ground to support stability and security efforts and to conduct life-saving interventions as well as supporting activities to help Haitianpeople cope in the current situation and ultimately to build a life of dignity for all, are remaining in the country. A small number of staff members will be working remotely so that they can fulfil their duties more effectively.

The UN in Haiti condemns the violence that has been witnessed in the country in recent weeks and calls on all actors to work together to de-escalate the situation and ensure a return to calm.

The UN in Haiti is closely monitoring the evolving situation and is readying its surge capacity for possible increased humanitarian needs.

The UN continues to work relentlessly with Government representatives, political actors, civil society groups and private sector stakeholders in search of a peaceful, secure and prosperous future for Haiti.

