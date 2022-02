INTRODUCTION

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred at 13:16:23 (UTC) on 24 January 2022, 26 km (16.2 mi) W of Miragoâne, Haiti; 49.8 km (30.9 mi) W of Tigwav, Haiti and 53.1 km (33 mi) NE of Les Cayes, Haiti. Initial estimates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre of the event at 18.468°N, 73.335°W, and at a depth of 10.0 km (6.2 mi).