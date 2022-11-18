PAHO Emergency Appeal: Cholera Resurgence in Haiti, 9 November 2022

After more than three years without cases, Haiti reported on 2 October 2022 a cluster of cholera cases in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince. As of 6 November 2022, Haitian health authorities have reported 653 laboratory-confirmed cases as Vibrio cholerae across four departments (Artibonite, Centre, Grand-Anse and Ouest), including 144 deaths, and a total of 6,814 suspected cases of which 5,628 have been hospitalized.

This cholera resurgence in Haiti is happening in a complex operational context, amid a volatile socio- political environment marked by blockades, fuel shortages, criminal gang activity and rampant insecurity. Civil unrest and lack of access to the affected communities are deepening the complex humanitarian crisis and hindering emergency response efforts.

Furthermore, the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, confirmed its first imported case of cholera in a patient traveling from Port-au-Prince to its Altagracia Province.

USD 16,809,700 are required to respond with life-saving interventions in Haiti and in the Dominican Republic over the first 12 months of the response (Oct.2022 – Sept.2023).