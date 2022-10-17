PAHO Emergency Appeal: Cholera Resurgence in Haiti, 12 October 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

After more than three years without cases, Haiti reported on 2 October 2022 a cluster of cholera cases in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince, just as the country was on the verge of being declared cholerafree.

This cholera resurgence in Haiti is happening in a complex operational context, amid a volatile sociopolitical environment marked by blockades, fuel shortages, criminal gang activity and rampant insecurity. Civil unrest and lack of access to the affected communities are deepening the complex humanitarian crisis and hindering emergency response efforts.

As of 11 October 2022 (6pm), Haitian health authorities reported 33 confirmed cases (laboratory confirmed as Vibrio cholerae), including 19 institutional deaths, and a total of 319 suspected cases of which 268 have been hospitalized.

Cholera spreads very quickly in conditions of high vulnerability characterized particularly by the deterioration of hygiene conditions, lack of quality water and improper waste disposal. If not treated very quickly, the disease can be deadly in few hours mainly because of dehydration. Although cholera is typically mild to moderate in 80-90% of cases, due to the current socioeconomic situation and complex humanitarian crisis, which includes recent closure of hospitals and reduced ambulance services, as well as overall poor health condition of the population, including acute malnutrition, Haitians face a greater likelihood of severe disease and death.

Strong efforts are being deployed by Haitian authorities and humanitarian partners, including PAHO/WHO, to rapidly ramp up resources and capacities for early detection and confirmation of cholera cases as well as for the timely and adequate clinical management of cholera patients, especially among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Urgent actions are needed to save lives, control cholera morbidity and mortality in areas with active hotspots and limit the spread of the disease to other communities, departments or countries of the region.

Key points:

• Cholera can be deadly, but it is treatable and preventable. Rapid scaling up of response capacities is critical to save lives and to contain an outbreak.

• PAHO/WHO is supporting the Ministry of Public Health and Population and active partners in the ground with lifesaving essential medical supplies, as well as in surveillance and case management.

• Civil unrest, insecurity, and lack of access to affected communities are hindering humanitarian partners’ response.

• At-risk populations include pregnant women, elderly, infant and children, especially those suffering from acute malnutrition.