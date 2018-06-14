14 Jun 2018

Oxfam’s reaction to decision on Oxfam Great Britain's work in Haiti

Oxfam is disappointed but understands the Haiti Government’s decision to withdraw Oxfam Great Britain’s permission to work in Haiti. The behaviour of some former Oxfam staff working in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake was completely unacceptable. We have apologised to the government and the Haitian people for what happened.

From 2011, we introduced stronger measures to prevent harassment and abuse, including a whistle-blowing hotline and a dedicated safeguarding team. In February this year we announced a comprehensive plan to strengthen our safeguarding globally. We have increased staff and funding for safeguarding, including in Haiti, set up a global database for references to make it harder for wrongdoers to work in the sector and appointed an independent commission to review our culture and practices so that we can make further improvements.

We are committed to continue to do all we can to help the millions of people every year affected by humanitarian disasters and to improve the lives of those living in poverty.

Notes to editors: Oxfam will continue to work in Haiti on reconstruction and development projects through other Oxfam affiliate members (Italy, Spain and Quebec). Oxfam currently helps 750,000 people in Haiti, focusing on helping people escape poverty and helping them be better prepared to cope with disasters.

