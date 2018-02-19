19 Feb 2018

Oxfam - Haiti Investigation Report (2011)

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 19 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (6.24 MB)

Oxfam statement

This is Oxfam's final internal investigation report from 2011 into allegations of sexual misconduct and other unacceptable behaviour during Oxfam’s humanitarian response to the Haiti earthquake of 2010.

We are making this exceptional publication because we want to be as transparent as possible about the decisions we made during this particular investigation and in recognition of the breach of trust that has been caused. We are also meeting with the Government of Haiti to apologise for our mistakes and discuss what more we can do, including for the women affected by these events. We hope this also contributes to rebuilding trust with those who support our work.

However difficult it is to meet the demands of transparency, and however hard it is to confront mistakes of the past, we believe that ultimately, this will help us take meaningful action and become more effective in our mission to tackle poverty and help people hit by disaster.

NOTE: We have redacted names and identifying characteristics to comply with the need for due process and confidentiality required by both privacy law and recommended UN guidelines on the issue of sexual exploitation and abuse.

The full, un-redacted report has been shared with the Haitian Ambassador in London and a copy will be given to the Haitian government in a meeting on the morning of Monday 19 February 2018. We have informed the relevant national authorities of the names of the seven men involved in sexual misconduct.



Contact: Oxfam GB press office media.unit@oxfam.org.uk / 01865 472498

