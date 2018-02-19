19 Feb 2018

Oxfam apologises to Haitian Government at meeting

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 19 Feb 2018

Oxfam International Regional Director for Latin America, Simon Ticehurst, and Oxfam Intermon Executive Affiliate Unit head, Margalida Massot, met this afternoon on the request of Haiti’s Minister of Planning and External Cooperation Aviol Fleurant for a preliminary meeting, to begin clarifying the exact allegations and investigations into the abusive behaviours of some Oxfam staff during the organization’s humanitarian response to the 2010 earthquake.

Oxfam presented the minister its Investigation Report into the matter, a formal apology and request for an official high-level meeting with the Haitian Government from Oxfam International Executive Director Winnie Byanyima and Oxfam GB Executive Director Mark Goldring.

Ticehurst said “Oxfam is grateful to the Haitian Government for allowing us the chance now to offer our humblest apologies and to begin explaining ourselves and start the long road ahead of re-establishing trust and partnership, given our 40-year history with Haiti and its citizens. We stand ready to engage with the Haitian people and have expressed our openness to cooperate as much as required with the Haitian Government.”

Contact information:

Tania Escamilla +52 1 4890 8019 / tania.escamilla@oxfam.org

Dannielle Taaffe +44 7917 110066 / dannielle.taaffe@oxfam.org

For updates, please follow @Oxfam

