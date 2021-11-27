Operational Update: 1.9 Million Doses of Medication Reach 12 Countries Over Past Week

Over the past seven business days, Direct Relief has delivered** 279 shipments of requested medical aid to 39 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries worldwide**.

The shipments contained 1.2 million defined daily doses of medication, including therapies to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients, mental health medications, hemophilia treatment drugs, cancer therapies, insulin, rare disease therapies, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, and personal protective equipment.

This week’s activity included a 20-pallet shipment of critical medications for Connaught Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where a number of patients are being treated from injuries sustained during an oil tanker explosion that occurred earlier this month.

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 268 shipments weighing 4,371 lbs. and containing 488,076 doses of medications over the past week. Among them were:

OneWorld Community Health Center, Nebraska

People’s Health Clinic, Utah

Agape Clinic, Texas

Bethesda Community Clinic, Georgia

Bethesda Health Clinic, Texas

Faith Family Medical Clinic, Tennessee

Community Care Center, North Carolina

Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Caridad Center, Florida

Covenant Community Care Street Outreach, Michigan

WORLDWIDE

This week, outside the US, Direct Relief shipped more than** 720,240 defined daily doses** of medication totaling 12,943 lbs.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

North Macedonia

Syria

Nepal

Liberia

El Salvador

Honduras

Dominica

Mauritania

Haiti

YEAR TO DATE

Since January 1, 2021, Direct Relief has delivered 20.6K shipments to 2,341 organizations in 55 US states and territories and 98 countries. These shipments contained 245.7M defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.8B (wholesale) and totaled 8.1M lbs.

Direct Relief has also supported 479 organizations in 45 countries with $59 million in grant funding.