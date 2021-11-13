Operational Update: 1.9 Million Doses of Medication Reach 12 Countries Over Past Week

Egypt, Myanmar, Malawi, Lebanon, Mali, and seven other countries receive medical support.

By Lara Cooper

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 411 shipments of requested medical aid to 39 U.S. states and territories and 12 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 1.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including therapies to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients, mental health medications, cancer therapies, insulin, rare disease therapies, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, and personal protective equipment. This week’s activity included significant quantities of requested mental health medication to charitable pharmacies in South and North Carolina.*

Also departing this week was a 16-pallet shipment containing critical medical supplies including IV fluids, surgical prep solution, and PPE for St. Boniface Hospital in Fond-des-Blanc, Haiti.

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 391 shipments weighing 5,149 lbs. and containing 1.1 million doses of medications over the past week. Among them were:

Welvista, South Carolina

NC MedAssist, North Carolina

CommunityHealth, Illinois

St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, Texas

University Health – Truman Medical Center, Missouri

UNC Healthcare, North Carolina

University Health – Lakewood Medical Center, Missouri

Family Health Clinic of Monon, Indiana

Arlington Free Clinic Phamracy, Virginia

St. Joseph Social Welfare Board, Missouri

WORLDWIDE

This week, outside the US, Direct Relief shipped more than 857,248 defined daily doses of medication totaling 53,982 lbs.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Egypt

Myanmar

Palestinian Territories

Malawi

Lebanon

North Macedonia

Mali

Colombia

Jamaica

Haiti

Togo

India

YEAR TO DATE

Since January 1, 2021, Direct Relief has delivered 20.2K shipments to 2,316 organizations in 55 US states and territories and 97 countries. These shipments contained 245M defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.8B (wholesale) and totaled 7.9M lb.

Direct Relief has also supported 479 organizations in 45 countries with $58.3 million in grant funding.

