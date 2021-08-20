Notice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Haiti - emergency contribution of Italian Cooperation

Following the violent earthquake that struck Haiti on 14 August and which, according to the latest estimates, killed more than 1,400 people, injured more than 6,900 and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, upon request of Vice Minister Sereni, the Italian Cooperation has made an emergency contribution of 500,000 euros to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The organisation is actively involved in relief operations for the disaster-stricken population, focusing on constructing emergency shelters and providing food and health assistance. The contribution is a tangible sign of Italy's closeness and solidarity with the Haitian people in this challenging time.