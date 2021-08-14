News Alert: Mercy Corps Mobilizes Earthquake Response in Haiti

Mercy Corps’ Haiti team is working quickly to understand the extent of damage and emerging needs following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday August 14th. The organization has a team of 19 based in Nippes, near the epicenter of the earthquake, and will be sending additional staff from Port-au-Prince to Nippes over the next 24-48 hours. While details are still emerging, the U.S. Geological Survey is estimating there could be thousands of casualties.

Based in Port-au-Prince, Cara Buck, Mercy Corps’ Acting Country Director in Haiti says:

“Phone and internet connectivity is spotty so we are having a hard time getting a full picture of the extent of damage and needs. We’re sending additional team members from Port-au-Prince to Nippes over the next 24 hours to determine how we can best support affected communities. Nippes and the surrounding area is rural with high rates of poverty and hunger.

“Today’s earthquake is yet another setback for Haiti on top of political instability and worsening violence, COVID-19 and and rising food insecurity. We’re also expecting Tropical Storm Grace next week, which could make any earthquake response even more difficult.”

Mercy Corps has worked in Haiti since 2010, reaching more than 1 million people with emergency supplies, clean water, cholera prevention, psychosocial support and temporary jobs immediately after the 2010 earthquake. Today our work is focused on lifting people out of poverty by boosting small business and entrepreneurs, building up young people’s skills to become productive and active members of their communities, and improving the incomes and practices of rural farmers to mitigate the economic and environmental effects of future disasters. We have 70 dedicated team members working in Haiti, of whom 64 are Haitian.