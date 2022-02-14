News Alert: Haitians Struggle to Meet Urgent Needs and Recover Six Months After Earthquake

Six months after a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 2,248 people, damaging 140,000 buildings, and leaving 800,000 people in need of assistance, Haitians in the affected south west peninsula are still struggling to recover and rebuild. Two weeks ago, schools and businesses were closed, and families opted to sleep outside when two moderate earthquakes shook southwest Haiti.

Cara Buck, Mercy Corps Interim Country Director in Haiti, says:

"The biggest emergency we face in Haiti today is alarming food insecurity worsened by the earthquake, socio-political instability, and rising urban violence. Many farmers in southwest Haiti lost their livelihoods because of the earthquake and couldn't buy seeds to plant during the most recent planting season. Those who were able to harvest are struggling to get to Port-au-Prince or other areas to sell their produce due to road blockages and insecurity, so prices are skyrocketing even for the most basic items."

Following the earthquake, Mercy Corps has reached more than 19,000 people with essential items like toothbrushes, soap and tarps, and has distributed flexible cash assistance to nearly 2,300 families (11,500 individuals). The organization is also helping Haitians cope with the current acute food shortages, providing cash support to 45 farmer associations, reaching 450 families, and to 350 small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the earthquake.

Working with Haiti's national water and sanitation agency (DINEPA), Mercy Corps is also rebuilding two water systems damaged by the earthquake in Nippes and Pascal, which will provide 800 families with clean water.

Edryne Michel, Mercy Corps Head of Office in Nippes, says:

"We had to find creative ways to help the communities affected by the earthquake. When we could not safely travel from Port-au-Prince, we shifted to provide mobile money cash transfers. The fuel shortages have also been extremely challenging. We save money by using motorcycles instead of cars and storing fuel anytime we can, and we are also planning to use boats instead of trucks."