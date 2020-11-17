New funding from the European Union helps WFP tackle severe hunger in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Haiti welcomes a contribution of €2 million from the European Union (EU) that will provide emergency cash assistance to 27,000 severely food insecure people over four months and support the coordination of humanitarian actors on food security and cash-based interventions.

This new funding will enable WFP to expand cash assistance in the Nord-Ouest department, where food insecurity has reached one of the highest levels in the country. Currently, at least 4 million Haitians face hunger, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) study – and almost one in four among them is in dire need of food assistance.

“The European Union’s commitment to food security in Haiti is firm and we are grateful for this strong partnership,” said Pierre Honnorat, WFP Country Director in Haiti. “Partnerships like the one between WFP and the EU are critical to save lives in acute crises such as this pandemic,” he added.

WFP and the EU partnered earlier this year to bring emergency cash assistance to 90,000 people in the Nord-Ouest, Nord, Artibonite and Ouest departments. Thanks to this support, families were able to buy their preferred food on local markets, supporting merchants and farmers in their community.

Haiti’s protracted economic crisis has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing many families deeper into poverty and hunger. High food prices, an economic slowdown and a decrease in remittances from abroad have made it difficult for many Haitians to put food on the table.

This year WFP has reached 365,000 Haitians with emergency food rations and cash assistance.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media @wfp_haiti