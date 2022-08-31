Natural Hazards Monitoring - 30 August 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Haiti

On 29 August 2022, the Civil Defense of Haiti, provided information about heavy rains that occurred during the second half of August in several Departments, and which caused extensive material damage and loss of life. The most affected municipalities are Croix-des-Bouquets, Cabaret, Arcahaie, Léogane, Pétion-Ville in the Department of Ouest and Saint-Marc in the Department of Artibonite. In Arcahaie several localities were submerged due to the rains of 25 August 2022; about 14 houses were destroyed. In Croix-des-Bouquets, in particular in Corail Celesse, after the rains on 16 August, civil protection officers reported 3 deaths, 350 houses flooded and another 35 were destroyed. In the city of Cabaret, damage was reported in Ti Place, Messailler, Viau, Dubuison, Bayèl, Fovo, Bélanger, and Guiton. About 125 houses were flooded and another 3 were destroyed. Under the coordination of the Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC), several partners are present on the ground to ensure the management of emergencies caused by these floods, which could worsen in the event of new rains. The report is available at: Protection Civile

Mexico

On 29 August 2022, the Civil Defense of Morelos, Mexico, provided information about heavy rains that occurred in Morelos State. So far, a total of 225 homes and 655 people were affected in the municipality of Jojutla. About 200 houses were affected in the municipality of Zacatepec. The Ministry of Health has set up the Health Emergency Operations Center (COE) where the actions to be implemented in the affected area of the municipality of Jojutla will be continuously evaluated, including health promotion activities, epidemiological surveillance, basic sanitation and control. The reports are available at: Proteccion Civil de Morelos 1 and Proteccion Civil de Morelos 2

Unofficial

Flood

Colombia

On 30 August 2022, a media report provided information about heavy rains affecting Cartagena. About 80% of the canals and pipes of the District overflowed, affecting approximately 110,000 people in 20 sectors of the city. The report is available at: C Radio