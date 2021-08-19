Natural Hazards Monitoring - 18 August 2021

Official

Earthquake

Haiti (Update)

On 17 August, the Haiti Civil Protection reported that as a result of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on 14 August, 1,941 deaths have been identified: 1,597 people in Sud Department, 205 in Grand’Anse Department, 137 in Nippes Department, and 2 in Nord-Ouest Department. More than 9,900 people have been injured in the departments of Sud, Nippes, and Grand’Anse. On 18 August, media reported that more than 60,000 homes have been destroyed and 76,000 homes have sustained various damages. The reports are available at: Protection Civil and Los Tiempos.

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 17 August, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported a low-pressure system that caused heavy rains and affected 80,180 people in the departments of Chimaltenango, Guatemala, Jalapa, San Marcos, Suchitepéquez, and Quetzaltenango. In Chimaltenango, flooding and subsidence affected 5,125 people, injured 25 people, and damaged 25 homes. In Jalapa, flooding caused damage to 8 homes and affected 48 people. In San Marcos and Suchitepéquez, two landslides affected 15,007 people, caused the evacuation of 8 people, and damaged 2 homes. In the department of Guatemala, severe weather caused the obstruction of a major road that affected 60,000 people who transit in the sector. The report is available at: CONRED.

Unofficial

Tropical Storm Grace

Dominican Republic (Update)

On 17 August, media reported that due to Tropical Storm Grace, 3,635 people have been evacuated from their homes in the Dominican Republic, 108 of which have been placed in various shelters in San José de Ocoa, Santo Domingo Este, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Distrito Nacional, and Peravia. In total, 5 homes have been destroyed and 727 homes have been affected. There are currently 77 aqueducts out of service, which has affected 922,246 people. In addition, two branches of the electrical circuits are not operational, which has caused 3,337 to go without electricity. The report is available at: Listin Diario.