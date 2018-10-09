Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 9, 2018

Official Sources:

Earthquake

Haiti

On 6 October 2018, the Haiti Civil Defense reported an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude at 20:12 local time, about 20 kilometers north of Port-de-Paix, Nord-Ouest Department affecting families and homes in Port-de-Paix, Gros-Morne, Chansolme, and l’Ile de la tortue. At least 333 people were injured and 7,783 families are in need of humanitarian assistance due to partial or total destruction of their homes. In Port-de-Paix, 17 fatalities were reported, one in Saint-Louis du North (Nord-Ouest), nine in Port-de-Paix and seven in Gros Morne (Artibonite). In the department of the Artibonite, 42 institutional buildings such as schools, churches, and educational institutions were affected. The reports are available in French at: Ministere de L’interieur and Systeme National de Gestion.

Hurricane Michael (Alert)

Atlantic - Caribbean Sea - Gulf of Mexico- United States

On 9 October 2018, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Michael was located about 395 miles of Panama City and 365 miles of Apalachicola City, Florida with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour moving northwest over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is expected along the northeastern Gulf Coast. Hurricane warning is in effect for Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida and Mississippi/Alabama border. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.

Severe Weather

El Salvador

On 8 October 2018, the El Salvador Civil Defense reported recent heavy rain in 29 municipalities of La Union, Morazan, and San Miguel Departments. The accumulated data report from 6-8 October indicated 685 people were sent to shelters, 424 homes were affected, and 70 homes were destroyed due to floods and an overflow of four rivers. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Boletin 2 and Boletin 3.

Honduras

On 7 October 2018, the Honduras Permanent Commission of Contingencies (COPECO) issued a red alert for Francisco Morazan, Valle, and Choluteca Departments due to heavy rain and an overflow of several rivers in Marcovia, Apacilagua, and Choluteca municipalities (Choluteca Department). The president of Honduras indicated a total of 7,200 people in 20 municipalities of six departments were affected. In addition, 3,259 people evacuated to nearby shelters, 4,595 people live in high-risk areas, and six fatalities were registered. At the national level, 744 homes were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: COPECO, COPECO and Gobierno de Honduras.

Nicaragua

On 7 October 2018, the Nicaragua National System for Prevention, Mitigation, and Disaster (SINAPRED) reported recent heavy rain in the Pacific, Central, and North part of the country where Rivas, Managua, Boaco Departments were affected and nine others. At the national level, 54 municipalities, 199 neighborhoods, and 3,123 families were affected. In Tipitapa Municipality, Managua Department, 1,269 people were sent to shelters. Three fatalities were registered. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAPRED.

Paraguay

On 7 October 2018, the National Emergency Secretariat of Paraguay (SEN) reported recent heavy rain in Ybyrarobaná District, Canindeyú Department where more than 100 homes were destroyed and 98 families were affected. The reports is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Emergencia Nacional.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 6 October 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 4 to 10 moderate explosions with with ash columns at 4,700 meters above sea level dispersing 1 kilometer toward the west and southwest. Ash particles were reported in the following communities in the Chimaltenango Department: Panimache I and II, Sangre de Cristo, Morelia, Santa Sofía, and San Pedro Yepocapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.