Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 7, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Haiti

On 6 June 2018, the Haiti Civil Defense reported heavy rain and landslides affecting l’Ouest Department indicating two deaths in the commune of Cité Soleil and one in Carrefur, Port-au-Prince. Dozens of homes flooded in the following communes: Cabaret, Arcahaie, Cité Soleil, Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Tabarre, and Gressier. The Bethel Bridge was severely damaged, making it difficult to travel on National Highway #1. In addition, media reported, 547 homes flooded, 57 were damaged, and 17 homes were completely destroyed. The complete reports are available in French at: ProtecCivile, Minstere de L’interieur, and AlterPresse.

Mexico

On 6 June 2019, Civil Protection in the State of Guanajuato, Mexico reported heavy rain and floods affecting the Municipality of Leon and Silao city. In addition, media reported patients were evacuated from several affected hospitals in Guanajuato State. An overflow of the Rubio river affected at least 550 homes in several towns of Leon city. The most affected towns were: Timoteo Lozano, Lopez Mateos, Malecon del Rio, Torrez Lande, and Francisco Villa. The reports are available in Spanish at: Proteccion Civil Gto, Sapal Leon, Infobae Noticias, and ExcelsiorTV.