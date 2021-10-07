MSF providing surgery and post-operative care after Haiti earthquake

The August 14 earthquake that struck southern Haiti caused many traumatic injuries requiring surgery and post-operative care. In this video, Isabelle Mouniaman, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) operations director, describes MSF's response in the towns of Jérémie and Les Cayes and other hard-hit areas. "The earthquake survivors treated by MSF teams needed very specific surgical care," said Mouniaman. "There were many open fractures, which needed emergency surgery. This meant very rapid orthopedic care to stabilize the fractures."

From the beginning, MSF relied on surgical teams already present in Haiti before reinforcing the teams with staff specialized in post-operative care and other needs. While most surgical patients were treated in the South, some were transferred to MSF facilities in Port-au-Prince for emergency care and orthopedic surgery.

The deteriorating security situation in Port-au-Prince has added to the challenges, making it more difficult to travel by road to the earthquake-affected areas. Alternatives have included traveling by plane or helicopter and transporting supplies by sea.