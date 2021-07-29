More backing for WHO to counter the pandemic across the world

In June, G7 leaders pledged more support to help low- and middle-income countries access life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. Some governments started sharing supplies, but more donations are urgently required.

COVAX works to share vaccines amongst countries

The United States Government has committed to donate approximately 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. Haiti is the fourth country in the region to receive the donations, after Honduras, El Salvador and Bolivia. Priority is given to vaccinating health workers and other vulnerable populations in neighbouring countries in need of vaccines.

The United States also joined WHO and partners to assist Pakistan by supporting the global COVID-19 vaccine equity scheme. Out of a total of 5 million doses delivered to the country so far, half were donated by the United States via COVAX.

Lao PDR and the Philippines also received USA support through the COVAX facility – with 1 million and 3.2 million doses delivered respectively. The vaccines are to be used for priority groups, including people above 60 years of age, people with underlying health conditions and health workers.

Côte d’Ivoire: investing in innovative generic research

An ultra-modern molecular genetics platform at the future centre for the study of emerging pathogens with severe infectious risk is being built with the support of WHO and Institute Pasteur in Cote d'Ivoire. It will cover the genetic aspect of cancers, perinatal diagnosis of congenital diseases, tissue compatibility for kidney transplants and the study of SARS-COV2 variants as well as the study of biodiversity.

Nigeria and Kenya: WHO helps countries fight the pandemic outside hospitals

Transport services in Nyeri embraced public health measures that are key to local government’s COVID-19 response. WHO has funded a programme managed by the Nyeri County Department of Health to provide detailed briefings on public health measures to minibus taxi drivers.

“The only people we carry are the ones who have taken their temperatures, washed their hands, and have provided their contact details and are also wearing a mask,” says a minibus driver.

At the same time, home-based care boosts Nigeria's COVID-19 fight in the populous Lagos State. Instead of being treated in hospitals, patients whose cases are not severe enough to require intensive care receive hospital-level care in their own home through a care programme implemented by the state government in collaboration with WHO. This approach helps free up limited capacity at the treatment centres for the most severe cases, reducing bed occupancy in isolation centres, and increasing overall capacity to provide emergency care to people who need it.

Uganda: Norway helps WHO improve COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

The Norwegian Government has partnered with WHO in a 12-month project to improve COVID-19 vaccine coverage and uptake in Uganda. The project aims to support the vaccination of at least 60% of people who are highest risk people. As soon as supplies permit, health workers, teachers, security officials and others with underlying conditions will be vaccinated.

Lao PDR: EU-WHO project helps equip Intensive Care Units

At a handover ceremony, the Ministry of Health (MOH) accepted a European Union donation of 200 hospital beds that will be distributed in isolation facilities across 15 provinces. This action is part of the MOH-EU-WHO “South East Asia Health Pandemic Response and Preparedness” project that helps countries enhance the first line of defence by strengthening points-of-entry and enforcing quarantine measures so that the country can continue detecting imported cases rapidly. The donation also provides funding to facilitate health services for COVID-19 patients, this way alleviating the financial burden of the Lao PDR Government.

Afghanistan: first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility

WHO, together with UNICEF, continue supporting the Ministry of Public Health to safely and equitably administer vaccinations across Afghanistan. More than 3 million doses have been allocated to Afghanistan through the COVAX Facility. The second shipment to deliver the remaining doses of this allocation is set to arrive later this month.

Read more about WHO’s response to COVID-19 across the world.

With the support of donors and partners, WHO is reaching countries in need to help strengthen their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO thanks all governments, organizations and individuals contributing to the COVID-19 response around the world since the beginning of the outbreak, and in particular those who have provided fully flexible contributions, to ensure a comprehensive fight against the disease.

