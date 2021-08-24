The Monaco Red Cross supports the Haiti Red Cross

At the instigation of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, the Executive Committee of the Monaco Red Cross has decided to release €50,000 to support the IFRC, in response to the violent earthquake measuring a magnitude of 7.2 which hit Haiti on Saturday 14th August 2021.

23/08/2021: Ten days following the violent earthquake, the Haiti Civil Protection has reported 2,207 deaths, over 12,200 injured and 344 people missing. Close to 600,000 people affected by the earthquake require emergency assistance.

Preliminary reports by volunteers of the Haiti Red Cross and employees of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on the ground confirm that the earthquake has caused severe damage to infrastructure, including hospitals, particularly in Jérémie and Aux Cayes in the northern section of the South peninsula of the country.

Rescue operations are being reinforced. Tropical Storm Grace brought along rain, but the alert has been lifted. Aftershocks are still anticipated.

An emergency appeal for CHF 10 million has been launched to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide support to the Haiti Red Cross (HRCS). The operation will focus on the following areas: shelter, means of subsistence, basic needs, health, water.

You can also join the efforts of the Monaco Red Cross by making a donation. All sums received will go to the IFRC.

Log on to: www.croix-rouge.mc/faire-un-don/

Our heartfelt thanks for your generosity.